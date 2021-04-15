Gov. McMaster, SC Dept. of Aging host ribbon cutting for new Senior Action building in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Governor Henry McMaster and SC Department of Aging Director Connie Munn will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Senior Action’s new building Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The new building is located at 3715 K E. North Street in Greenville.

Senior Action’s new building offers 32,000 square feet of space – more than twice as much as the old one. This allows Senior Action continue serving as many seniors as possible.

There is an expanded fitness studio with exercise equipment and space for health and wellness classes. A conference center has seating for up to 400 people, that can be rented out for special events.

The Fine Arts Center has music, art, and movement studios specifically for seniors. There will also be lots of level, accessible parking.

