Gov. McMaster signs into law college athlete compensation bill

A view of Memorial Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 34-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s governor has signed into law a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to make money or other benefits from their names and images.

The law signed Thursday allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness. The proposal does not allow athletes to be directly paid for playing and they can’t use their school’s logos, uniforms or facilities in their endeavors.

The law does not go into effect until May 2022 to give the NCAA time to create a uniform policy across the country.