Gov. McMaster signs into law college athlete compensation bill

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Memorial Stadium_460175

A view of Memorial Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 34-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s governor has signed into law a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to make money or other benefits from their names and images.

The law signed Thursday allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness. The proposal does not allow athletes to be directly paid for playing and they can’t use their school’s logos, uniforms or facilities in their endeavors.

The law does not go into effect until May 2022 to give the NCAA time to create a uniform policy across the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store