South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state agencies to discuss the state’s preparation for potential impact from Hurricane Isaias Friday July 31 at 4 p.m.

The briefing can be watched live on air and online.