Gov. McMaster talks Coronavirus during his visit to Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster paid a visit to the upstate on Tuesday. He spoke to the Rotary Club of Spartanburg before taking a tour of Meeting Street Academy.

7 News was there for the event and spoke with the Governor about the state’s plans regarding the Coronavirus.

“I would urge everyone to just follow the instructions,” he said. “I’m doing what we’re telling everyone. They’re telling us the same thing they’re telling everybody, and that is ‘Wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose if you sneeze or cough, and stay away from those who are sneezing and coughing.'”

McMaster said to take the virus seriously, but don’t overreact.

“Don’t panic. This is not a cause for alarm,” he said. “There are standard operating procedures for these things at the national and the state level and we are following those.”

In fact, McMaster said it might make more sense to be worried about the flu.

“We always have the flu and have a lot of people die from the flu every year,” he said. “This is nowhere close to that.”

In the meantime, though, McMaster said his team is working diligently to stay on top of the virus as multiple cases have been confirmed in the state.

“We, in South Carolina, are well-prepared and set up to handle this, as well as other things,” he said. “We’ve done it so many times.”

Governor McMaster said his team is on high alert and will remain in close contact with health officials.

He said they’d be sure to let us know as any new developments arise–good or bad–and we will share that information here.