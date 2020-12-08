Gov. McMaster attends ceremonial bill signing for first statewide agriculture school

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WSPA) — The John de la Howe School has completed their transition into becoming the third Governor’s School for the state.

The school, now called the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, is a state-funded, public, residential high school focused on providing an agricultural education program.

Governor McMaster, state agriculture officials and lawmakers attended the ceremonial bill signing at 2 p.m. Tuesday where the school was officially renamed the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.

