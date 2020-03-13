Gov. McMaster to declare State of Emergency, to order Lancaster, Kershaw county schools to close

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to declare a State of Emergency and will order two South Carolina counties to close schools.

According to a news release, McMaster will be holding a news conference at 5 p.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia, where he will order schools in Lancaster and Kershaw counties to close.

“Citing the fact that Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas in the state in which there is evidence of community spread of the virus, Governor McMaster’s order will also direct that schools in those counties will be closed for a period of 14 days,” according to the new release. “Additionally, the governor order will direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.”

Other items listed in McMaster’s executive order are: