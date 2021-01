South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster will give the 2021 State of the State address tonight in Columbia.

According to the release, the State of the State address will begin at 7 p.m., and will be followed by the Democratic message.

WSPA plans to carry the State of the State address tonight starting at 7 p.m., both online and on our Facebook page.