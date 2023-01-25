COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his annual State of the State address Wednesday evening.

The speech will begin at 7 p.m. in the South Carolina State House Representative Chambers.

Gov. McMaster is expected to highlight parts of his 2023 and 2024 executive budget.

His spending plan calls for an extra $850 million for the Department of Transportation projects, plus teacher retention bonuses and higher pay for state employees and law enforcement.

