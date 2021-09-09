Gov. McMaster, Upstate employers respond to vaccine mandates announced by President Biden

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A sweeping new vaccine mandate Governor Henry McMaster is calling a nightmare, has Upstate employers and hospitals figuring out what’s next. President Joe Biden announced Thursday evening a list of mandatory rules to get more people vaccinated.

Gibson White works in a place where state health data shows COVID-19 is running rampant.

She’s a teacher.

“They’re getting sick, they’re getting behind and I can’t imagine what it’s doing for other industries too,” said Upstate Teacher, Gibson White.

She’s vaccinated, but wishes all her colleagues were too, she told us to prevent the thousands of quarantines and disruptions to her students’ learning.

President Joe Biden’s plan mandates private employers with more than 100 workers to require them to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. It also applies to healthcare facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid.

Upstate attorney, John Reckenbeil told 7 News, these mandates are within legal bounds.

“For healthcare facilities, it’s pretty specific. I think he is going to be able to get to private and public hospitals. It literally has these plans that have already been adopted, for how hospitals treat COVID patients, well now they’re going to amend those plans that have to be adopted within 30 days by states to get funding,” said Upstate Attorney, John Reckenbeil.

He said same goes for requiring private employers to mandate vaccines.

“OSHA is going to be able to come in and enforce it and say, you’re running an unsafe workplace, we’re going to shut you down,” Reckenbeil said.

Greenville Resident, Robert Garrett told us he thinks it’s all too much.

“I’m scared of getting mine because I don’t want to get sick,” said Greenville Resident, Robert Garrett.

Others like White said, it’s the only way back to normalcy.

“I’m sure some people won’t want to stay at their jobs but they get that choice,” White told us.

Governor Henry McMaster has expressed great opposition over all of this. In fact, he tweeted, “we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every south Carolinian.”

7 News asked a handful of large Upstate employers how this impacts them, we heard back from Denny’s and Bon Secours-St. Francis. You can find their full statements below.

Gail Sharps Myers, Chief People Officer, Denny’s:

“As always, the health and safety of our employees in the Upstate is our top priority, and this guides every decision we make. Denny’s closely monitors the impact Covid-19 is having in the communities where we operate and we are proactively taking steps to ensure the safety of our corporate support center and company-owned restaurants, which includes strongly encouraging our teams to be fully vaccinated. As guidelines from the federal government and local and national health officials continue to evolve, so will our vaccination policies.“

Bon Secours St. Francis – Greenville:

“Bon Secours is committed to the health and well-being of our patients, associates and communities. We will continue to make decisions based on the needs of the communities we serve, in compliance with any local, state and federal requirements. Now and always, our associates’ health and safety are our top priority as they care for our communities.”

You can find more details on the announcement from President Biden here: