Gov. McMaster visiting the SC coast today, to hold 5:30 p.m. news conference

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster will be visiting the South Carolina coast where he will be briefed by local officials on Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the coastal towns.

According to a news release, McMaster will make stops at emergency operations centers in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties from 1 to 4:45 p.m.

McMaster will hold a news conference today at 5:30 p.m. at the Emergency Management Department, located at 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

On Friday, McMaster lifted evacuation orders for people living in the following counties:

  • Charleston
  • Berkeley
  • Dorchester
  • Georgetown
  • Horry

According to the release, evacuation orders were lifted for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties.

Mandatory medical evacuations were also lifted and the governor also restored local school district’s authority in regard to school closings.

In the release, officials asked residents to be patient and to expect long travel times, blocked roadways and detours as they head back to evacuated areas, as well as asked to not drive around barricades or use emergency lanes needed for first responders.

