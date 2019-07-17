Gov. McMaster’s office comments on search for USC president

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster’s Office broke its silence over the search for the next president for the University of South Carolina.

The governor’s communications director Brian Symmes said for anyone to suggest that the governor did anything improper is “preposterous.”

It all came to a head last week when Governor McMaster contacted board members, asking them to vote for General Robert Caslen by Friday.

A trustee claimed Mcmaster was pressuring the board.

But the governor’s office said the governor was within his rights as the ex-officio chairman of the university’s board.

That vote was blocked after a judge issued a temporary restraining order.

Students and faculty have protested the hiring of Caslen, saying he’s not qualified for the post.

The board agreed to start the search over in April.