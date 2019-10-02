Governor Henry McMaster attends Spartanburg manufacturing event

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster recognized Upstate manufacturing Wednesday morning. The focus statewide is on filling thousands of open jobs.

This event in the heart of Spartanburg recognizes the hundreds of manufacturing companies across South Carolina and in the Upstate.

Companies like BMW and Michelin of course, but also companies like Spartanburg Water, Duke Energy and Toray.

For students like Annie Wang, Jerry Jenkins and Mayson Taylor, the world of manufacturing is new to them and this event at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium opened their eyes.

“I thought Dish was just engineering, but there was so many like financial, management all of that in there.” said Annie Wang, 9th grader at Union High School.

As Governor McMaster recognizes manufacturing week and celebrates National Manufactures Day by presenting a proclamation for the occasion, he also said smart students and a robust work force draw new companies and new jobs to the Palmetto State.

Governor Henry McMaster said, “There’s not another state that has all of the advantages that we do.”

This manufacturing showcase features well known and less familiar companies all with their own unique production opportunities.

“It was pretty interesting because they had little examples of machineries and I thought it was pretty cool how they have like little machines, but they were so complex on the inside.” said Jerry Jenkins, 9th grader from Blacksburg High School.

President & CEO of the South Carolina Manufactures Alliance, Sarah Hazzard, hopes students will look at avenues in manufacturing as a career opportunity.

“They can come right out of high school and go directly into a manufacturing career, some may choose to go to a technical college and then there are others that may pursue a four year degree, there’s all kinds of opportunites in manufacturing at all levels.” said Hazzard.

A new federal law that Senator Tim Scott helped to introduce, gives federal tax incentives to companies that open facilities in counties with high unemployment.

“Our real task is to be sure that we educate and train and prepare our young people for this great manufacturing world,” said Governor McMaster.

In reference to the federal law giving incitives to companies who will build and create jobs in certain areas of South Carolina, the govenor said “state” money will also be available to help those companies establish a foot print in certain communities and bring them opportunity.

The manufacturing event started Wednesday and is a two-day affair, hosting more than 4,000 high school and college students and even offering career opportunities on the spot.