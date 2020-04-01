Governor McMaster closing non-essential businesses in the state

Columbia, SC (WSPA) – Movie theaters, barber shops and all other businesses deemed non-essential, closing down in South Carolina for more than two weeks, that’s the order from Governor Henry McMaster.

At a time when information is quickly evolving, the governor continues to update executive orders hoping to keep people safe and to reduce the number exposed to the Covid-19.

The Governor issued yet another executive order meant to keep people safe and slow down the coronavirus.

“We must do everything we can to stop the spread, be as aggressive as we can be using the facts, the science, the data, knowledge and recommendations of the experts in the field, but at the same time not going too far destroying businesses and jobs that people are depending on.” South Carolina, Republican, Governor Henry McMaster said.

Essential businesses, including grocery stores and daycare centers will remain open. Governor McMaster saying they’re needed for those who are still working.

Other businesses however will have to close.

“Entertainment venues that temporarily closed starting April 1st are as follows: nightclubs, bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, art centers and tourist attractions.” Governor McMaster said.

That list also includes, but is not limited to barber shops, hair, nail and tanning salons, massage services, and tattoo shops. It does not include take out service from local restaurants. Healthcare leaders say these restrictions are necessary.

“We have to focus on those who are at highest risk of exposure or complications and assure that we put all measures in place to protect them.” DHEC, State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell said.

While state school officials continue to roll out lesson plans and future projections, they also remain hopeful.

“We take this in steps. I’m praying for a miracle. maybe a miracle will happen and we will not have to close schools any longer but certainly the end of April, mid April we’ll look at the situation and make that decision then.” State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman said.

If a business has a question on whether or not they qualify as nonessential. They can contact the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

These closures go into effect April 1st at 5:00 and are expected to last for 15 days.

If a business questions whether they qualify as essential contact: Questions can also be sent to covid19sc@sccommerce.com, or business representatives can call 803-734-2873.