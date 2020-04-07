Governor McMaster issues mandatory stay at home order

Columbia, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina is preparing for a surge in cases. State officials unveiled a plan to care for 3,500 people who may need to be hospitalized and Governor Henry McMaster told people to stay home or be prepared to go to jail or pay a fine.

Briefings from Governor McMaster are a weekly occurence and with each presser comes an adjustment and a new normal that South Carolinians have to adhere to and Monday was no different.

The Governor issued what many have been calling for, A mandatory home or work order.

“It is time according to the data, according to the science, according to the facts and according to the expert advice and guidance.” South Carolina, Republican, Governor Henry McMaster said.

Under the new executive order people are ordered to stay home, except when going to work, to exercise or essential services. Violators could face a misdemeanor with up to 30 days in jail and or $100 fine for each offense.

Too many people are on the roads, too many people are on the waters, too many people are in the stores, too many people are not complying with our requests of social distancing,

Governor McMaster said.

There’s a serious effort underway with a three tier approach with the military to get Palmetto State hospitals prepared in case there’s and influx of virus patients.

“Our early projections have that we would have approximately 3500 potential Covid-19 patients here in South Carolina that could need hospitalization in the early part of May.” Major General Van McCarty, said.

While local hospitals have announced layoffs in the past few weeks, officials say administrative staff are affected the most.

“Our front line staff remains in tact, committed on the job and it is not affecting our readiness?” Prisma Health, Dr. Eric Ossman said.

The CDC releasing information and a how to video for cloth masks saying they may help reduce the spread of the virus.

“It is important that we save manufacture masks, be it surgical masks or M-95 respirators for doctors, nurses and first responders.” DHAC, Acting Director of Public Health, Nick Davidson, said.

The Governor says that the number of people affected by the virus is going up in South Carolina, by adding meat to this executive order by way of fines and jail time, the governor says he hopes this will encourage people to comply

As part of the plan to treat patients, the National guard will also secure tents as needed and include civics centers and area’s across the state in order to house Covid-19 patients.