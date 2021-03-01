Governor McMaster visits new Spartanburg clinic on the northside

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster making a stop in Spartanburg to visit the new Northside Medical Clinic.

The new clinic, in the heart of one of Spartanburg’s African – American communities, puts the vaccine right outside the front door of those who are hesitant to get the shot.

The new Northside Medical Clinic on College Street brings medical care in walking distance for local residents.

“We do have family back in New York and would like to fly and I’m just figuring eventually, you might have to have a card to be able to get on a plane.” Received vaccine, John Stasack said.

68-year-old John Stasack got his vaccine shot during the clinic’s grand opening; but he isn’t the only target group healthcare workers want to see. The new clinic sits in the heart of Spartanburg’s black community and Representative Rosalyn Henderson – Myers district.

“Our community traditionally has had a sense of mistrust in the medical community because of some of the things that have happened in the past.” (D) Spartanburg, District 31, Representative Rosalyn Henderson-Myers

“Those are legitimate concerns, we’re doing our best to assure people, that if they want the vaccine, they can get it and according to all the experts, it’s safe.” (R) South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster said.

This Northside clinic will initially serve as a vaccine distribution center. Governor McMaster says that the Palmettos State is expecting to get more than 300-thousand doses of the vaccine this weekend.

The clinic will eventually open up to treat a variety of medical conditions. It will be run by licensed and trained medical staff and students from VCOM Medical School in Spartanburg.

“A place like this a clinic like this at VCOM is incredibly important because it allows us to bring the vaccine to where people are.” SCDHEC, Director, Dr. Edward Simmer said.

Although many in the black community are hesitant about getting the shot, the clinic does bring the vaccine and much needed information closer.

“We’re trying to get them to see that this is something good. The alternative is you could die.” Representative Henderson-Myers said.

Although the vaccine is available right in this neighborhood those who are 65 and old, at this point, are the only ones who are eligible to get it.

The new Northside Medical Clinic also has a mobile unit to reach out to those who can’t get to the clinic on College Street.