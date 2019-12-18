GPD Chief will not face criminal charges resulting from SLED investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– A letter released by First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said there is not sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller.

The letter dated Dec. 17, 2019 said Pascoe reviewed materials regarding complaints of official misconduct by the request of 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

This was in partnership with an investigation launched by SLED.

In the letter, Pascoe said although he and SLED are “concerned” by some of the actions revealed by the investigation, there was no criminal wrongdoing by Miller or any other parties involved in the investigation.

7News has reached out to both the city and the police department for comment. A city spokesperson said they have not yet received the letter and are unable to comment at this time.

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW: