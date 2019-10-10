GPD ready to make Fall for Greenville a safe and fun event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Fall for Greenville kicks off on Thursday night with a concert right on Main Street. With tens of thousands of people headed to the downtown area for the weekend, safety and security are top priorities.

Officer Kevin Harrison is with the Greenville Police Department and has been patrolling the event for eight years.

“It gets bigger and bigger and bigger every single year. more people more venues added and it’s a great thing for the city it brings more people in more people to see this gorgeous city and what we have to offer,” said Harrison.

He says the Greenville Police Department trains for events just like this one so they can make sure the public stays safe.

“It’s going to be lots of officers out. safety is paramount. You’re going to see lots of officers on patrol, in uniforms, on bikes , motorcycles, walking around in plain clothes. It’s going to be a lot of officers it’s going to be fun its going to be safe the event lots of people so just be patient have fun have a good time,” said Harrison.

He also says the public can help make the event safe too. You can do this by reporting anything suspicious you may see.

“It takes a village so if you guys see anything that’s suspicious no matter how big or how small we’ll have officers on scene. Let one of the staff members know. Call 911 it doesn’t matter how small how big let us know we’ll take care of it we want you to feel safe,” said Harrison.

