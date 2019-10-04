GPD ups security ahead of two big downtown events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–There are many things that come to mind when you think about Oktoberfest.

“Downtown alive this same type of crowd comes out. Drinks and food, music,” said Catalina Mattox who attended the event.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi generally isn’t one of them. On Friday, she was at a speaking event at the Hyatt–just a stein’s throw away from the German celebration.

“I think it’s a lot going on all at once but I think we’re definitely prepared for it,” said Morgan Cunningham, who also went to Oktoberfest.

Lt. Mike Austin with the Greenville Police Department says his team is geared up for the two large events.

“We’ve been doing these events for a long time. We do over 300 events a year,” said Austin. “Our team is completely prepared. We’re trained and we’re ready for any event that might come.”

Police will be patrolling in all types of ways.

“People on foot, bike, they could see them on motorcycles,” said Austin.

It’s a city wide effort to keep people safe.

“Public works, the fire department, the police department and our city leaders. Everybody will be trying to pay attention and be vigilant,” said Austin.

On top of patrols, there will be barricades in place at NOMA square as well. Austin says the public can help things go smoothly by having a plan if they’re headed downtown.

“Know where they want to go, how they want to get there, and how they want to leave,” said Austin.

And says people should report anything suspicious they may come across.

“We have a non emergency line they can call, and they’re always welcome to stop a police officer or any city employee,” said Austin.