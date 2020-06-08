GPD want to question driver following incident at Tanner’s Big Orange protest

Live Now
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the driver of an SUV after an incident during Monday’s protest at Tanner’s Big Orange.

While dozens of protesters gathered outside the restaurant Monday, some said the driver of the SUV intentionally swerved at them while driving through the parking lot of the restaurant.

Police said they are not sure so they are investigating and want to question the driver.

The protest was in response to social media posts made by John Zeller, the restaurant’s owner.

Zeller closed the restaurant Monday and said the post he made was “foolish, provocative and inflammatory.”

Video of the incident can be seen in above.

