Grades are in for Upstate schools after education department report

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Every public school in South Carolina now has a report card showing how well they’ve done over the last year.

Every year schools are graded by the state department of education.

This gives schools the chance to see what they can improve on and it also gives parents the opportunity to see the details of their child’s school.

“Some of that is based on raw test scores looking at that data and academic achievement some of it is growth,” Beth Brotherton said.

Beth Brotherton, Greenville County Schools, said her district will be using the information from the school report cards to see how they can improve.

Schools received overall ratings from excellent to unsatisfactory.

They are also rated based on several key indicators in different categories including student growth, graduation rates, classroom learning environments and more.

According to the state overall 77% of school ratings either remained the same or improved from last year.

17% of schools dropped by at least one overall rating.

Greenville County Schools said these numbers from the state give parents the chance to ask questions to their children’s school and district.

The state department of education said while report cards are a measure of success they are not the only measure.

They urge school and local communities to continue conversations that will paint a complete picture of the overall education experience.

The 2019 report cards reflect the school, district and overall state performance during the 2018 to 2019 school year.

This is part of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Click here to see the report cards.

