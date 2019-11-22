Graduates of Spartanburg micro-business excelerator selling goods and services at pop up shop Saturday

The Start:Me pop up shop will happen Saturday from 9-2

Organizer Lekesa Whitner said you’ll shop at booths run by alumni entrepreneurs selling clothing, sweets and services like gift wrapping, photography and salon services.



She said to expect food and activities for the kids too.

You can also learn about the free, 14-week business training program the entrepreneurs go through.



Whitner said they live, work or worship or plan to open a business on the Northside of Spartanburg. They must also provide products and services to residents of the Northside community.



Participants said the program features weekly sessions developing skills through presentations and receiving feedback from customers and community members.



They may also earn funds to support their start up.

176 Liberty St, Spartanburg, SC 29306