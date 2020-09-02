Graham, Harrison clash on police reform ahead of U.S. Senate race in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–As November nears closer 7News keeping and eye on some key elections. The race for senate between Lindsey Graham and challenger Jamie Harrison is focusing on a key topic–police reform.

A hot topic when voters head to the polls this fall will be policing and how law enforcement is funded.

“When it comes to policing I believe in transparency, I believe in accountability,” republican incumbent Lindsey Graham said.

“There are some reforms that need to take place in policing because we’ve seen situation after situation that should not happen,” democratic challenger Jamie Harrison said.

In a campaign event on Wednesday in Greenville, Graham was endorsed by law enforcement, including three upstate sheriffs. Graham condemning the idea of defunding the police.

“The biggest loser in defunding the police is communities of color. They need more police not less. They want more training for the police, not less,” Graham said.

He said Harrison accepted campaign funds from organizations that support the idea.

“I’m calling on my opponent to send back the check,” Graham said.

“I want to be very clear and upfront, I don’t support this effort to defund the police,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the views of those donating don’t necessarily reflect what he believes.

“Many of these organizations, I don’t agree with everything on their platform, they probably don’t agree with everything on my platform,” Harrison said.

When it comes to the Upstate, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis says funding is crucial.

“The problem is that we can’t afford to give up those funds, most of our funds go to personnel and equipment,” Lewis said.

He said it’s those things that help with recruitment.

If there’s one thing that Harrison and Graham can agree on, it’s that protecting the community should not be divided by party lines.

“I intend to support reforming the police and take the 1% bad out, and reinforce the 99% good,” Graham said.

“Lets get together in a bipartisan fashion and pass real reform,” Harrison said.