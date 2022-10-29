MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia.

Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.”

“All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los Angeles. 13 days before an election. All you got going for you is the people of Georgia,” Graham said.

Graham’s comments come after another woman said she was pressured to get an abortion by Walker.

“Why are they so focused on Herschel? They are afraid of Herschel Walker,” Graham said. “Because if Herschel Walker wins that means we’re not racist. And if you’re a republican, aren’t you tired of being called a racist all the time by everybody?”

Graham also mentioned South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and said “what liberals fear the most” is “a strong confident Black man being a Republican in Washington.”

“We’re going to have a bunch of Spanish women become Republican congressmen because the border is broken,” Graham said.

Graham compared the situation to accusations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Right at the end, all this stuff comes out,” Graham said. “There’s another one. And another one. And another one. Well, you know what? You know how that movie ended? Kavanaugh stood there. Stood his ground. Trump had his back, and he’s on the Supreme Court.”

Graham said the people of Georgia will have Walker’s back and will send him to the U.S. Senate.