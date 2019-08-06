Graham working on ‘red flag’ bill after mass shootings

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Senator Lindsey Graham plans to introduce legislation to curb gun violence after mass shootings claimed more than 30 lives over the weekend.

Graham said in a statement that he’s working with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on a “red flag bill.”

“I have reached an agreement with Senator Blumenthal to create a federal grant program to assist and encourage states to adopt ‘Red Flag’ Protection Order laws to timely intervene in situations where there is an imminent threat of violence,” Graham said in a statement.

Grants would allow law enforcement agencies to hire and consult with mental health professionals to potentially keep guns from getting into the hands of dangerous people.

“Many of these shootings involved individuals who showed signs of violent behavior that are either ignored or not followed up. State Red Flag laws will provide the tools for law enforcement to do something about many of these situations before it’s too late,” Graham stated.

Sen. Blumenthal said in a Facebook post that the statute also provides incentives to states enabling law enforcement and courts to “remove guns where there’s a risk of danger.”

Blumenthal said the Emergency Risk Protection Order statute would be introduced in the near future.

