Grammy nominees revealed for 62nd awards show

Singer/songwriter Lizzo performs on stage at The Anthem on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The nominees for the 62nd Annual Grammy’s are in.

One big winner already is Lizzo.

The singer saw her star rise quickly this year, and she leads the pack with eight nominations.

Lizzo will duke it out with Bon Iver, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, HER, Lil Nas X and Post Malone for record of the year.

The album of the year, song of the year and best new artist categories are equally crowded with eight nominees each.

You can find the full list of nominees in all 80 categories on Grammy.com.

The most popular categories will be awarded live on the award telecast hosted by Alicia Keys.

It’s set to air on CBS on Jan. 26.