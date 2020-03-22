1  of  88
Closings and Delays
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park modifies services

News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have announced that the campgrounds, picnic areas, and restrooms will be closed Monday, March 23 through Thursday, April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

They say that as conditions change, the park will continue to implement changes in order to ensure the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, partners and local communities.

However, outdoor spaces (trails and roads) remain accessible to the public.

“The National Park Service encourages people who choose to visit the park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.” 

GSMNP

The National Park Service is continuing to work with federal, state and local authorities to monitor COVID-19. They will update the public when they will resume full operations and provide updates on their website www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media.

