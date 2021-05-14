Greek Festival back in Greenville with no mask requirement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– As the CDC is easing some COVID protocols, Greek Fest is back in person after shifting to a drive-thru only option last year. But festival organizers and local doctors are still recommending masks.

Gyros, pizzas, and lemonade are all back at this year’s Greek Festival.

“We missed everyone last year, we’re so excited that we get to have somewhat of a normal festival but we are trying to do so safely,” Greek Festival spokesperson Tori Zambrano said.

After canceling the in-person activities last year, they’re happy to be back.

“It was challenging just to know that we weren’t sure when it came closer if requirements from the city were going to change, what we were going to be allowed to do,” Zambrano said.

Although they’re not requiring masking, they are hoping attendees will still take precautions.

“We are strongly encouraging that you wear your mask when you’re not eating and also that you social distance,” Zambrano said.

It’s something Dr. Surabhi Gaur at Bon Secors St. Francis supports.

“I do have some concerns about people being out and about and lightening up on social distancing and masking,” Surabhi said.

She says regardless of the CDC guidance, she thinks masks are still important in some settings.

“Maybe when you’re at a festival or an outdoor concert and you are shoulder to shoulder with people you should consider masking in those situations,” Surabhi said.

And for those who aren’t ready to be in big groups, you can still enjoy being Greek for a day.

“If you’re not quite ready to come out and be amongst crowds we do have the drive thru all weekend,” Zambrano said.

The festival takes place at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the entrance for the drive-thru is on Academy Street.