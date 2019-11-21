Greenlink asks public for feedback before changing downtown trolley routes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville’s trolley network, Greenlink, plans to make changes to its routes.

Greenlink is holding a public style meeting Tuesday to give the public a chance to review the proposed changes and provide input.

They trolley network has been analyzing ridership data on several of its trolley routes that were launched in August of 2017 and has some ideas for ways to improve them.

These routes includes the Heart of Main, Top of Main, Arts West and Augusta trolley routes.

Customers can stop by any time during the meeting, which is being held Tuesday, November 21st between 6pm and 7pm at the Caine Halter YMCA.

A second meeting, which will be identical in content, will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, November 26th at the Hughes Main Library.

Those who are unable to attend can see maps showing the proposed changes and complete an online survey on the Greenlink website by December 13th.

Greenlink customers can also email ksullivan@greenvillesc.gov or call 864-298-2753 with their comments.

More big changes to Greenlink may be on the way.

The organization Ten at the Top unveiled Wednesday that the new Transporation Alliance was granted $800 thousand that will allow Greenlink in Greenville to potentially double its fleet.