Greenlink implements next phase to extend bus service hours Monday-Friday, city says

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials announced Tuesday that Greenlink has implemented the next phase to extend bus service hours for its fixed routes.

According to a news release, all 12 routes are now operating from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday service hours to continue to be 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City officials said Greenlink expects to phase in later service hours for Saturdays in early 2021, but said additional bus drivers are still needed.

For more on Greenlink’s Bus Operator in Training program, click here.

According to the release, Greenlink is also offering a new 7-day pass for customers to purchase via TouchPass.

“Time-based passes allow for unlimited rides – eliminating transfer fees for customers. We believe this pass will make fare payment easier and more convenient,” Public Transit Director James Keel said. “The TouchPass system will also reward our frequent customers with lower expenses by capping the maximum amount a passenger spends on fares each week.”

According to the release, the 7-day pass is $12.50 for a full-fare adult customer, and for students and youth, ages 6-17, the 7-day pass is $10.50.

Seniors age 65 and older, persons with a disability and Medicare recipients are eligible to get the 7-day pass for $6.25.

With the fare cap, if a customer who cannot purchase a 7-day pass upfront continues to use TouchPass to pay for individual trips, the system will automatically cap the amount they spend at the 7-day pass price that they are eligible for. For example, if a full-fare customer continues to pay $1.50 per trip and $0.50 per transfer, once they spend $12.50, they will not be charged for any additional rides within the week. TouchPass smartcards are available at the dispatch booth inside the downtown Transit Center (100 W. McBee Avenue). The 7-day pass can be loaded onto the card at the dispatch booth with cash, credit card or debit card. Registering the smartcard online also allows fares to be purchased with credit or debit cards at www.TouchPass.com. Smartphone users may choose to use the TouchPass app, which can be downloaded by searching for “TouchPass Transit” in the iOS or Android app stores, and then purchase fares directly within the app interface using credit or debit cards.

For information on Greenlink bus routes and schedules, visit www.ridegreenlink.com.