Greenlink offering new routes, changes in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenlink Transit started offering new bus routes Monday evening in Greenville County.

The biggest difference will be more buses running back and forth on the same routes instead of in a loop. With this change, there will be more opportunities for buses to come sooner than every hour.

A new stop was added for the Taylors Walmart on Rutherford Road. Another route will now go from downtown Greenville to Mauldin and then continue to Simpsonville.

The buses will also stop servicing some of the lesser used areas. This change should affect about two percent of current Greenlink riders.

These changes are the result of a study about how to use Greenlink’s resources more efficiently without spending more money.

Greenlink also launched a new monthly pass with the TouchPass system. Riders will be able to use the re-loadable TouchPass smart card or the smartphone app to purchase a 31-day unlimited ride pass for $50. Students will be able to buy the pass for $42 a month and seniors will be able to buy the pass for $25 a month.

