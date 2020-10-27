Greenlink to partner with Proterra to offer Free Fare Day on Election Day

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenlink will partner with Proterra, the Greenville-based battery-electric bus manufacturer, to offer Fare Free Day on Nov. 3 to coincide with Election Day.

According to a news release, the Fare Free Day will allow Greenlink to provide free service for all passengers on the fixed bus routes and free paratransit trips for existing Greenville Area Paratransit clients on Nov. 3.

“We are excited to work with Proterra to help remove any barriers our community members may face getting to the polls. By eliminating the cost of a bus trip, Proterra has increased the number of mobility options that Greenville County residents can tap into to help exercise their right to vote,” Greenlink Director James Keel said.

“Public transit provides an essential service to our communities, including by helping voters access their local polling sites on Election Day. Exercising the right to vote is one of the most powerful ways to participate in our democracy. We all benefit when we have our voices heard. That’s why as a Greenville company, we’re proud to partner with Greenlink to make it easier for voters in our community get to the polls this Election Day, November 3rd,” Proterra CEO Jack Allen said.

According to the release, Greenlink passengers can use the Google Transit app at www.ridegreenlink to plan their free trips on Nov. 3.