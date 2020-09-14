Greenlink Transit launching human trafficking awareness campaign with public survey

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials said Greenlink Transit is launching an education and awareness campaign centered on human trafficking in the county.

According to a news release, the 18-month campaign will start with a short survey conducted on Greenlink buses, and will determine existing knowledge and perceptions of human trafficking.

The survey will also be available here. The deadline to take the survey is Oct. 11.

Back in January, Greenlink received a grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Safety Initiative. The grant will provide funding for projects to help prevent human trafficking and other crimes on public transportation.

According to the FTA, traffickers will often use public transit because it is low cost.

“The non-profit agencies that we are working with served nearly 70 human trafficking survivors in 2019 so we know it’s happening in Greenville. We also know that the victims don’t always ask for help,” Nicole McAden, Greenlink’s marketing and public affairs manager, said. “Since we interact with so many people day-to-day, it makes sense to train our team and our customers to recognize the signs of human trafficking and know what to do when we see those signs.”

For more information, visit ridegreenlink.com/humantrafficking.