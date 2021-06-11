Greenlink unable to run all routes due to lack of drivers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenlink recently got a big boost in funding to help expand hours. However, they can’t do that without enough drivers.

Trolley traffic would usually bring people from downtown Greenville to the West Village.

“Parking can get a little tight as well so it’s definitely appreciated,” Asheton Reid, the owner of RockerBelles, said.

Without enough Greenlink drivers, that route isn’t running yet. Business owners like Reid say it impacts their sales.

“I could tell a big difference, because I have not seen the trolly and the amount of people have not been close to what it even used to be,” she said.

“Normally, come April or may you’ll see two other trolleys pop up as the attractions in the West End runs down to the Village, that service hasn’t started yet,” James Keel, Director of Public Transit for Greenlink, said.

Keel says they’re down about a dozen drivers right now.

“I’m not surprised that they can’t find drives because a lot of people are having trouble finding employers,” Reid said.

That’s 25-percent of drivers and half the trolley staff.

“Really what triggered this was we got an increase in funding to provide later services for our riders and passengers,” Keel said.

But even with those extra funds they need people to drive the routes.

“So we have the funding in place to operate from 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. just like a Monday through Friday schedule, the struggle is that we can’t find drivers,” Keel said.

Pay ranges from $15 to $23 an hour and Greenlink will help train those without CDL licenses. Keel understands how this can effect businesses and people trying to get to and from work.

“Essential transit is just as important, because if we can’t get those people moved around when they need to go where they need to go ultimately we crumble,” he said.