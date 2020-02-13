Greenville 2040 comprehensive plan underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Work on Greenville’s 20-year comprehensive plan for 2020 to 2040, “GVL2040,” is underway.

People had the chance to share their opinions at an open house Wednesday. That input from citizens will help government leaders make decisions in the coming decades, according to the city.

Poster boards at the open house presented three visions for the city over the next two decades: the first would keep Greenville growing like it has been, but with small adjustments. The second would steer growth toward specific areas. The third would steer growth toward specific areas while also preserving land in the city.

Resident Whitney Poitevint said she doesn’t want things to change much.

“There’s fantastic cafe culture,” she said. “It’s affordable. The schools are awesome.”

Yvonne Reader said she thinks some are being left behind by Greenville’s boon in recent years.

“Those of us who have worked hard in the trenches to make Greenville the kind of city that everybody wants to come and live in, and when the new people who start moving in…it seems like they’re pushing the people who helped make it what it is out,” she said.

There have been other drawbacks. Housing prices have risen 25 percent faster than inflation since 2010, while rents have increased 15 percent faster than inflation since 2019, according to the city. In all three of the possible scenarios, housing prices would continue to rise. Poitevint and Reader both said better public transportation would help.

“I think that will assist in keeping the city center available to a multitude of demographics,” Poitevint said.

“We don’t have a very good transit system at all,” Reader said. “I’m hoping that we can work and build on that, so that people can get back into the city to work that have been pushed out.”

The next drop-in meeting to give input on Greenville 2040 will be this Spring. The goal is to have City Council adopt that comprehensive plan in winter of 2020, according to the GVL2040 website.

You can give input in a GVL2040 survey here.



