Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition seeks to add thousands of affordable units over next decade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville City and County Councils, as well as dozens of other stakeholders, are teaming up to try to make housing more affordable for families. After a year of looking at the problem, consultants presented their findings and goals in a virtual meeting Thursday.

Data presented at that meetiong shows nearly 50,000 households in the city and county spend more than thirty percent of their incomes on housing, which classifies them as “cost burdened.” Consultants discussed a plan to tackle the problem over the next ten years in the meeting.

“If we cant see that and address it, then this community will be handicapping itself greatly in the future,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White.

The data shows the cost of that burden falls heavily on those who are 35 years old or under.

There’s also a need for housing for seniors.

The Greenville Housing Fund and the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority teamed up to create a strategic plan to address the issue of rising housing costs.

Bryan Brown is the president and CEO of the Greenville Housing Fund.

“We have service industry workers who are cost burdened in our community, and as well as frankly first responders, teachers, hospital workers,” Brown said.

The goal is to create 10,000 new units of housing that families can afford over the next decade.

“Our focus is on those households who are making $57,000 or less,” Brown said.

That’s for a family of four. The plan to create more affordable units calls for a combination of public and private investments and other incentives. The effort also includes a goal to preserve 3,000 units that are currently considered affordable.

Led by the Greenville Housing Fund, the newly established “Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition” will serve as the group dedicated to implementing the plan, working with stakeholders including non-profits, neighborhoods, local governments, and developers.

Right now there’s a demand for 15,000 new affordable residential units. By 2030, that gap is projected to widen to 20,000 new units.