Greenville Area Parkinson Society asking community to help them meet donor match

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) The Greenville Area Parkinson Society is asking the community for donations to help them meet their goal.

GAPS works to improve the lives of those living with Parkinson’s disease and their families through education, support an exercise.

Development Director Kamber Parker said there is a local donor willing to Match $10,000 if the group raises the same amount during the month of July.

Here is some information you can find on the now virtual event:https://www.gapsonline.org/events/strike-out-parkinson-s/https://www.gapsonline.org/events/strike-out-parkinson-s/about-sop/

TO DONATE CLICK HERE https://www.gapsonline.org/