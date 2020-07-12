Greenville bars and restaurants react to Gov. McMaster’s “last call” order

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An executive order effective Saturday puts a halt on South Carolina bars and restaurants serving alcohol after 11 p.m.

Greenville resident Michael Grantham, who enjoys the nightlife scene downtown, says he has questions.

“11 o’clock. It’s like to me all of a sudden at 11 o’clock, does the coronavirus come out?” Grantham said. “And you know, I understand that there’s a virus out there and I understand that you need to be protected, stay 6 feet apart. I get that. But if you’re scared of catching it stay at home.”

For bartenders, most of their paycheck is from the tips they make from the drinks they pour.

Gringos Cantina bartender Brain Moore, says he has questions too.

However, his questions are whether or not he’s going to be able to pay rent.

“Well I mean, it means I’m just going to have to work even harder to make whatever money I can, for as long as this can go on,” Moore said. “But yeah it definitely takes a big chunk out of my pocket. Very much so. And a lot of other bartenders on Main Street are going to be losing income because of this.”

General manager at Foxcraft Wine and Co., James Alford, says he doesn’t see how this new order is the most efficient way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He says he’d rather see different measures put in place by experts in health care to make sure employees and customers are protected.

“I think the best thing to be done without getting into specifics of policy. I’m not an epidemiologist, I’m not a doctor. I’m not an infectious disease expert. I don’t have credentials or degrees that qualify me to put mandates out there. However, those sorts of people do exist. They’re employed by our government. They’re employed by NGOs within our state and they are anxious to give this advice.”

Managers also said that along with the ordinance they’re now having to work through scheduling complications as some of their bartenders just don’t see a point in staying after 11 p.m. if they’re not making money.