Greenville’s oldest brewery is looking to its community for help after someone stole an important piece of equipment.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville’s oldest brewery is looking to its community for help after someone stole an important piece of equipment.

Thomas Creek Brewery, which celebrated its 25th year in business in January, took to Facebook on Friday to ask for help locating a large smoker which once belonged to the brewery’s late owner.

“Hi folks! This is (was) Tom’s large smoker. In addition to being a huge part of his legacy as a BBQ master and our personal home chef, it is also an expensive piece of equipment!

Unfortunately, it vanished last night, so unfortunately, someone knew that a little too well,” the business wrote in a post, which has now been shared more than 1,600 times.

Thomas Creek has security cameras, but they did not catch whomever took the smoker from the brewery.

The brewery has filed a police report and contacted local scrap yards in hopes they will report if someone tries to sell it to them.

In an email to 7NEWS, the brewery said whoever took the smoker pulled of a metal shutter attached to the smoker, which could help identify the missing equipment.

A smoker stolen from a local brewery could be identified by a missing shutter.

Tom Davis, founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, with a smoker similar to the one stolen from the business last week.

The smoker is an important relic to the brewery. It was owned by Tom Davis, who founded the business. Davis died in November 2022.

“There’s unquestionably some monetary value in this thing, but there’s also a great deal of sentimental value attached to it as well, so it’d be pretty swell if it were returned to us (hint, hint),” the brewery wrote.