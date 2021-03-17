Greenville businesses have closed during the pandemic. Even more are opening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Despite the pandemic, new businesses are heading to Greenville.

Data provided by the city shows more than a dozen restaurants and shops have closed their doors, but even more are opening. According to the data, which shows business turnover through the end of February, 18 businesses have opened or are planning on opening since the start of the pandemic in Greenville, and 13 have closed.

About half of the new businesses have opening dates slated for spring 2021.

Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack opened in Greenville in January. Expanding the North Carolina-born concept to Greenville during a pandemic was a risk.

“Once we got our footing under us, we realized we could do it, but it’s always a concern,” said manager Layla Hanafee.

Rocky’s is one of more than a dozen new restaurants opening or set to open since the start of the pandemic.

Erik Guzman and his father opened Cucho’s Taco Grille in October.

“After about two months, it kind of took off,” Guzman said. “Having the drive-thru, having online, having call-ins, and then dining opening back up…it’s helped tremendously,” he said.

He said quarantine hasn’t quelled Greenville’s taste for new flavors.

“People tend to want to try new places,” he said. “A lot of the new restaurants that are opening tend to be more casual take out now or casual-fast.”

But among the new business openings, others have closed.

Mother- daughter owned East Hill Boutique on McBee Avenue downtown was among the losses.

“At one time it was good, but… from one day to the next, it was ghost town for us,” said owner Claudia Jardin.

They’ve moved the business online, but still owe their landlord.

“He deserves you know to get paid, but it’s not easy,” Jardin said.

Five boutiques in all have closed, including Cocobella and J. Britt. Also gone are a distillery and seven restaurants, including the Chocolate Moose and Happy and Hale.

Despite the losses to owners, employees, and customers, even more new businesses are making Greenville home.

“It gives me hope that we’re all going to get out of this real soon and be back to normal and, you know, have a great ’20s,” Hanafee said.

In addition to those 18 new businesses, Greenville could also be seeing several new restaurants within the AC Marriott Hotel, according to a document from the city provided to 7News.