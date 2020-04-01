Greenville businesses react to governor’s executive order to shut down some non-essential businesses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville City Council was set to vote on an emergency “stay at home” ordinance Tuesday afternoon but cancelled when they learned the governor was also going to be making an announcement. Now, much of what the city was looking at ordering is going into effect, including many businesses that involve close contact, such as hair salons, barber shops, and nail salons.

“We’re getting messages everyday, ‘Are you guys still open? Are you closing?'” said Cory Keefer, who owns Core24 gym in Greenville.



Now, it’s the law: non-essential, “close contact” businesses like gyms must shut their doors in an effort to combat the novel coronavirus.

“That’s just what’s going to be interesting…how we can bounce back from this? Which I think we will,” he said. “It’s just…time will tell.”

Core24 makes money off subscriptions, so Keefer said a lot of what happens with his gym depends on its members.

“That’s a huge hit obviously for us, if we’re shut down and people you know want to pause or cancel their subscription, you know we’d take a hard hit on that,” he said.

He said they’re going to try to offer online workout options.

“If they all cancel, then that’s when it gets interesting I guess,” he said.

Purple Haze is also facing temporary closure, since most of their cash flow comes from piercings. Manager Brandi Childress said they’re willing to do their part to help keep Covid-19 from spreading.

“I think it’s a good thing, so that way you know they can get a whole grip on the virus so it don’t spread,” she said.

She said the business has been around for 20 years, and she thinks it’ll bounce back. But she said she hopes people take the virus and the precautions against it seriously, so small business closures will end sooner rather than later.

“Get it under control so you know that way local businesses can open back up because local businesses are the hardest hit,” she said.

Greenville Mayor Knox White is pushing for stricter guidelines, saying quote “We still believe 6 foot social distancing should be a law, not just a recommendation. Grocery and home improvement stores urgently need oversight. We will continue to evaluate our options consistent with the new order.”

Retail operations like clothing stores, hardware stores, and services like dry cleaners are not ordered to close under the executive order. You can view the full list of businesses affected here.