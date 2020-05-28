Greenville businesses start to hire again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–There is some good news when it comes to the job market. People are wanting to get back to work and employers are hoping they can provide some jobs.

As many businesses are opening back up they’re also looking to expand their work forces, and those who were left out of a job are applying once again.

“Some people are not going to get back their staff, so they’re going to be looking for newer and different people,” Kelly Colacioppo, owner of The Cook’s Station, said.

She has been preparing to move locations amid the pandemic, meaning they need to make several new hires.

“At this point we need to double the amount of people, more than double the amount of people that we still have,” Colacioppo said.

And they’re not the only ones.

“But the whole Upstate I guarantee you they’re going to be hiring and sooner rather than later because from what I’m seeing I’m having a hard time even finding people,” Colacioppo said.

Staffing firms have been seeing things start to bounce back too.

“We’re still interviewing many many people everyday. We’re doing a lot of this virtually now so that’s certainly changed,” Julie Godshall Brown, president of Godshall Staffing and Recruiting, said.

She said they’ve seen companies run the spectrum of scenarios throughout the pandemic.

“There were certain periods where very few positions were moving forward. A lot of companies were putting positions on hold,” Godshall Brown said.

Now, many industries are starting to fill those voids.

“A lot of it has to do with BMW and other manufacturers opening back up and their suppliers maintaining their workforce to meet those demands,” Godshall Brown said.

Her advice to job seekers?

“Checking every day the Indeeds and the CareerBuilders and the other sites out there as well as the company career sites.”

Overall, she says the workforce is moving in a positive direction.

“We anticipate slow but continued growth throughout the rest of the spring and summer.”

And local employers agree.

“It’s going to be better for people soon, if they’ll just hang in,” Colacioppo said.

To get you started on your job search you can go to Godshall’s website, or check out their Instagram set up by local non-profit Upstate Service Industry United.