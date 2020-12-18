Greenville businesses urge holiday shoppers to head downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Small businesses continue to be some of the hardest hit when it comes to the pandemic. And during the holiday season they need your help more than ever. With less than a week until Christmas the City of Greenville is asking you to come downtown for any of your last minute shopping needs.

Ice skating, tree decorating, and holiday shopping. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Greenville.

“Its feeling like the holidays in a year where not a lot of things have felt normal,” city spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

Even though it’s supposed to be the happiest time of year, some downtown businesses are still struggling amid the pandemic.

“We were closed for the first two months which was really tough because that was our busiest part of the season,” Karla Luers, the boutique manager at Splash on Main, said.

Splash on Main is a resort boutique on the West End and she says they’ve missed out on their usual vacation clientele.

“So we’re missing that business because the cruise lines aren’t working right now,” she said.

They could use more shoppers coming through their doors.

“We need that revenue to survive because we’ve taken such a cut in our revenue for the year,” Luers said.

And she’s not the only one.

“The impact of covid has really put them in a difficult spot,” Rance Bryan, chairman of the Downtown Merchant Association, said.

He said this is a widespread problem in Greenville.

“Traditionally, this time of year is the busiest season for these retailers and so they’re kind of counting on folks to come in and make these purchases,” Bryan said.

And the city is pushing for people to support these businesses.

“Now here we are sat the holidays where they’re expecting and needing a big boost, to keep them going into 2021,” Brotherton said.

Businesses like Lures’ are holding on and hoping for the best.

“We’re just trying to survive, we’re trying to make it through the pandemic in hopes that next year will be a normal year for us,” she said.