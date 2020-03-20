Greenville cafe offering musical food deliveries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Bars and restaurants across the Upstate are working on ways to support their employees amid the coronavirus crisis. One Greenville bar is also looking to support those who depend on their establishment to survive.

Just like many local establishments, Smiley’s Acoustic Cafe is offering curb-side pickup and delivery. But this service could also come with a song.

Joshua Moseley is a local bartender and musician.

“With everything kind of stopping around here it’s real crazy because there’s no music you’ve got to play from home,” Moseley said.

He frequents Smiley’s Acoustic Cafe.

“It gives us a place to come out and interact with other musicians,” Moseley said.

But after bars and restaurants had their gathering spaces shut down this week, the owner of Smiley’s came up with a plan.

“It was really comforting to have our owner immediately step up to the plate and say hey we’re going to take care of you and we care about you,” Giulia Dalbec-Matthews, a bartender at Smiley’s, said.

She says the owner set up a delivery service for food using the employees and musicians as drivers.

“It’s essentially them delivering and they can play you a song,” Dalbec-Matthews said.

She says it was shocking to find out that her job was going to change.

“We don’t have salaries so the only way we make money is based on tips and if people aren’t in our place of business then obviously we can’t do anything,” Dalbec-Matthews said.

Along with the jobs of artists who call Smiley’s home.

“Their gigs were cancelled you know it’s not just like the big concert you wanted to go to it’s also the little guy who plays around the corner,” Dalbec-Matthews said.

But they’re coming together to serve up some food.

“Even though we’re social distancing we can still keep some social interaction with each other,” Dalbec-Matthews said.

Some positivity.

“You just see a lot of people pulling together it’s really neat,” Moseley said.

And if you’re lucky, a song.

“Mike set up this delivery service to play a couple songs so I think I’m going to come out one night and give that a shot,” Moseley said.