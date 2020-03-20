1  of  42
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Greenville cafe offering musical food deliveries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Bars and restaurants across the Upstate are working on ways to support their employees amid the coronavirus crisis. One Greenville bar is also looking to support those who depend on their establishment to survive.

Just like many local establishments, Smiley’s Acoustic Cafe is offering curb-side pickup and delivery. But this service could also come with a song.

Joshua Moseley is a local bartender and musician.

“With everything kind of stopping around here it’s real crazy because there’s no music you’ve got to play from home,” Moseley said.

He frequents Smiley’s Acoustic Cafe.

“It gives us a place to come out and interact with other musicians,” Moseley said.

But after bars and restaurants had their gathering spaces shut down this week, the owner of Smiley’s came up with a plan.

“It was really comforting to have our owner immediately step up to the plate and say hey we’re going to take care of you and we care about you,” Giulia Dalbec-Matthews, a bartender at Smiley’s, said.

She says the owner set up a delivery service for food using the employees and musicians as drivers.

“It’s essentially them delivering and they can play you a song,” Dalbec-Matthews said.

She says it was shocking to find out that her job was going to change.

“We don’t have salaries so the only way we make money is based on tips and if people aren’t in our place of business then obviously we can’t do anything,” Dalbec-Matthews said.

Along with the jobs of artists who call Smiley’s home.

“Their gigs were cancelled you know it’s not just like the big concert you wanted to go to it’s also the little guy who plays around the corner,” Dalbec-Matthews said.

But they’re coming together to serve up some food.

“Even though we’re social distancing we can still keep some social interaction with each other,” Dalbec-Matthews said.

Some positivity.

“You just see a lot of people pulling together it’s really neat,” Moseley said.

And if you’re lucky, a song.

“Mike set up this delivery service to play a couple songs so I think I’m going to come out one night and give that a shot,” Moseley said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store