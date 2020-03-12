Greenville CEOs help build Habitat for Humanity homes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 30 local CEOs began construction Thursday on two houses for Greenville area families in need.

Leaders began raising walls and hammering nails at the Habitat Restore on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Two homes will be funded and built by their companies, which include Fluor Corporation, BMW Manufacturing, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Spinx, Prisma Health, Michelin North America, TD Bank and others.

Leaders said they understand the need to bring attention to and address the need for affordable housing in Greenville.

The Foster and Copeland families will be purchasing the houses upon completion through no down payment, low interest loans through Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County.