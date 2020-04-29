Greenville Chamber holds virtual networking event Wednesday morning

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Chamber is holding a virtual networking event Wednesday starting at 9 AM for entrepreneurs and business owners looking to talk shop.

Marketing and Communications Director Megan Campbell at the Chamber said typically Coffee and Connections is held monthly at various locations in Greenville but during the pandemic, they’ve had to switch gears.

Wednesday April 29, 2020 Coffee and Connections will happen online, at 9 as a moderated networking event.

Campbell said you can call in and give a thirty second elevator pitch.

Visit https://www.greenvillechamber.org/ and scroll down to events, Coffee and Connections

If you cannot make this event, Greenville Chamber is also holding a “Business after hours” event of relaxed networking May 7 from 8-9 PM.

