Greenville Co. children owe nearly $90K in library fines

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Libraries welcome anyone with a love for reading to sign up for a library card.

No matter your background or age, it’s free to sign up. However, 4,200 library cardholders under the age of 17 are blocked from checking out any materials.

As of last month, these minors racked up a total of over $89,000 in unpaid fines as a result of not returning overdue books.

While many people say returning books on time teaches kids responsibility, some believe this should not block them from checking out books.

“It angers me for the simple fact that I have five other kids, well five kids total, and for the fact of knowing that they blocked accounts I think it’s ridiculous because you’re stopping their education” Alexis Polk said.

According to the Community Engagement Manager Jimmy Wooten, when the kids turn eighteen the debt is waived if they sign up for an adult library card.

But library officials encourage the kids or their parents to just pay the overdue fines. Sources said 750 kids are currently eligible to upgrade to adult accounts which would completely wipe away their debt.

7 News reached out to county council members, and top officials for the Greenville County Library System inquiring about where the money comes from to supplement the financial loss from wiped out accounts and non-returned books. We have not received a response.

Until the fines are paid, minors are welcome to read inside of the library.

For more information about the library policy for overdue accounts, please visit the Greenville County Library System website.