Greenville church bus destroyed in fire, officials say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Parker District Fire Department officials said a church bus was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Shane Walters, firefighters were called to Poe Baptist Church in regard to a church bus on fire just before 4:15 p.m.

Walters said two engines and 10 firefighters responded to the scene, and got the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The bus was destroyed, but no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Walters said the bus had not been used in a long time.

