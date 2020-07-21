Greenville Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety members announced

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Members of Greenville’s Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety have been announced.

The panel is tasked with reviewing police policies, minority hiring practices, and the public safety citizen review board over 60 days.

Protests over police brutality gripped the country earlier this summer, and Greenville was no exception. At the end of June, Greenville City Council responded by unanimously passing a resolution to establish a Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety.

Mayor Knox White and the six members of city council each appointed a member.

Criminal justice reform advocate Jerry Blassingame told 7News he was appointed to the panel by Russell Stall.

“We haven’t even had our first meeting yet, but just to kind of look at what’s going on, some of the issues, around you know, policing in Greenville, to see if we can make things better,” Blassingame said.

The panel is meant to improve communication between the Greenville Police Department and the community.

Rev. Stacey Mills, who was appointed by the mayor, will serve as the chair of the panel. Other panel members are Karen Baynes-Dunning, a consultant and former juvenile court judge; attorney Cindy Crick, who spent years as a prosecutor; attorney Wesley Few; former Greenville Police Captain Stacey Owens; and former correctional officer Mary Duckett.

Duckett said she’s interested in the training officers receive.



“I want to know about the sensitivity of the training,” Duckett said. “I want to know what type of force is being used. I was to look at what the policies are to make sure that we’re all on the same page…make sure that every citizen is treated the same and with the same respect.”

The goal is for the panel to complete its work within 60 days of its first meeting and to present recommendations to city council.

“Its just great to be at the table, you know usually people with my background are not at the table, so I thank our city, our mayor, our city councilmen and women, for being able to pick and select people from all walks of life to be a part of this group,”Blassingame said.

The chair and vice-chair of the city’s public safety citizen review board will serve as liaisons to the advisory panel.