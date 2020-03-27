Greenville city and county leaders continue asking people to stay home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–On Friday, city and county leaders gave updates on how they are trying to limit the spread.

Mayor Knox White seemed ready to peruse a “stay at home” order earlier this week, but after a ruling by the Attorney General’s office on Friday, that’s been tabled. Now he and county leaders hope people will voluntarily stay at home.

“We may or may not feel a need to enunciate our policy again,” Knox said.

“But I think you need to address that through guidelines that are well publicized and repeated and reinforced over and over again,” County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said.

As far as the city goes, they’re putting a focus on areas where people gather often, making sure that’s not happening now.

“We had people down in the park who were doing some pretty outrageous things even a couple days ago, plenty of people were not doing that,” White said.

On a county level, emergency management is working to get all supplies necessary to the Upstate.

“As of today we have received two shipments from the strategic national stockpile,” Jay Marett, director of Greenville County Emergency Management, said.

When the governor declared a state of emergency in South Carolina earlier this week it opened up more resources.

“This opened up avenues for us to act more quickly and help our citizens and other partners more quickly,” Marett said.

However, according to the Attorney General, this limited the extreme actions local governments can take.

“We’ve got to be careful what we do at a local level not to impede or contradict what is happening at the governor’s level,” Kirven said.

“He preempted local governments by choosing to involve himself in this matter,” White said.

White saidg he’ll have to table the idea of a stay at home order for the city, but says the governor should keep it on his mind.

“He better, he should be prepared for that and we still advocate that he be looking down the road at what would you consider essential services,” White said.

The mayor has also called on the governor to step in as far as personal services go. He said many hair salons and barber shops are looking for guidance that only he can provide.

The city will continue to take measures to ensure people are practicing safe social distancing. This including increased eyes on public places like the Swamp Rabbit Trail and the closure of Cleveland Park.