Greenville city and county leaders continue to encourage social distancing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The City of Greenville continues to take steps to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis, and now, it’s the law. The city is also sending a strong message to the governor asking him officially to enact a state-wide stay at home order.

Greenville continues to work with community partners to promote social distancing and they took it a step further on Friday. The City of Greenville has put even more measures in place to encourage social distancing.

“We need to make law this idea that we need to stay six feet away from each other,” Beth Brotherton, City of Greenville director of communications, said.

The ordinance requires that distance, plus other measures like senior hours at stores.

“We are not out of the water. If anything we are just getting ready to dive into what will be the most difficult time of this pandemic for our community,” Brotherton said.

These sentiments were echoed in a joint press conference Friday afternoon. DHEC said although forecasting shows the projection of COVID-19 in South Carolina is less severe than other states, precautions still need to be taken.

“That tells us that what we are doing is working and we want to encourage them though to keep doing that,” Dr. Brannon Traxler of DHEC said.

health leaders saying now is the time to focus on social distancing.

“That’s really the only way to flatten the curve and stay away from that big surge,” Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, said.

They encourage South Carolinians to practice safety when they do have to go to the store.

“When you are making these shopping trips please try to limit it to one person per household and don’t use these shopping trips as outings,” Rebecca Leach, executive director of the SC Retail Association, said.

The new city ordinance will help with that, requiring signage and measurements for social distancing, among other precautions.

“You may notice they limit access to their stores to the number of people who are allowed to enter,” Leach said.

Whether you live in the City of Greenville, or in a more rural part of the county, the message remains the same.

“So it doesn’t matter where you live, the answer of what you should do is the same no matter where you are whether you’re rural or you’re not,” Jay Marett, director of Greenville County Emergency Management, said.

“This virus knows no county boarders and it knows no city lines,” Brotherton said.

The city plans to continue having briefings like Friday’s to update the public throughout this pandemic.

The social distancing ordinance in the city goes into effect Saturday morning at 10 a.m.